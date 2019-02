Distressed denim is nothing new. (Remember the horrible stonewashed jeans of the ’80s?)

But the global market for new jeans that look, well, old, continues to grow.

An article in today’s New York Times considers the work of Martelli Lavorazioni Tessili, an Italian company which has learned the perfect method for aging pants — from the Japanese. And the company’s labor force? Chinese.

MLT doesn’t actually make the pants — but they offer the aging process and procedure. Whither Levi’s?