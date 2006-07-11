advertisement
Are You Getting Enough Sleep?

By Lynne d Johnson1 minute Read

Marcia Conner, managing director of Ageless Learner, a global advisory practice that helps companies and people learn and adapt to new technologies, processes, and information, in her recent Fast Company Learning Resource Center column writes: “According to the National Sleep Foundation, almost 70% of us get fewer than eight hours sleep a night. Only one in ten say sleep is an important part of good health. A full 40% blame watching TV or surfing the Web for not going to sleep before midnight.”

Read Marcia Conner’s Advice for Executives: Get Some Sleep! to find out how a sleep-deprived life could end up costing you the ability to excel. And be sure to take the Fast Company poll.

How much sleep do you get each night?


Eight or more hours
Six or Seven hours
Four or five hours
Less than four hours


