Are You Getting Enough Sleep?

Marcia Conner, managing director of Ageless Learner, a global advisory practice that helps companies and people learn and adapt to new technologies, processes, and information, in her recent Fast Company Learning Resource Center column writes: “According to the National Sleep Foundation, almost 70% of us get fewer than eight hours sleep a night. Only one in ten say sleep is an important part of good health. A full 40% blame watching TV or surfing the Web for not going to sleep before midnight.”