Dropping the (Rocket)Boom

In the business world, headlines have been resounding with the news that PayPal ‘s president is leaving Ebay . The announcement has led to a stock drop, as well as speculation about what it means for Meg Whitman ‘s eventual succession . (Jeff Jordan was seen as a leading contender for the head role.)

Meanwhile, in the Web world, Amanda Congdon‘s apparently acrimonious split with the groundbreaking video blog Rocketboom is raising some eyebrows. One partner says she’s moving to LA to pursue a Hollywood dream. Congdon says she was fired and is now living with her parents. A successor has been named.

Regardless of which side is spinning — and which is speaking truth — the parting has become one of the most popular searches in Technorati. And it parallels — in my opinion — Star Jones’s departure from the view and Dan Rather’s split with CBS and signing onto HDNet.

For me, the changeover at Rocketboom isn’t just a succession story, but a branding story. Dave Winer has publicly supported both actors in the online controversy, but the question remains:

Is Rocketboom Rocketboom without Congdon as host?