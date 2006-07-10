advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

On the Movie

By Heath Row1 minute Read

While many people are walking the movie-theater plank to see the Pirates of the Caribbean sequel, I’m staying in this warm evening to watch a Netflix rental of The Corporation.

It’s not a cheery film — in fact, it paints a decidedly un-cheery picture of modern business — but it’s well worth watching. The documentary’s combination of stock footage (including some wonderfully naive educational films from four-plus decades ago), interviews with academics and activisits, and original reportage paints a thought-provoking image of business, business people, and the motivations of same.

I know I’m late to the party, but if you haven’t seen the movie yet, you should. If you have, what did you think?

I think this movie will be worth talking about for quite awhile. Its take on leadership, globalization, and the profit motive is quite refreshing!

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life