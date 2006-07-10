On the Movie

While many people are walking the movie-theater plank to see the Pirates of the Caribbean sequel , I’m staying in this warm evening to watch a Netflix rental of The Corporation .

It’s not a cheery film — in fact, it paints a decidedly un-cheery picture of modern business — but it’s well worth watching. The documentary’s combination of stock footage (including some wonderfully naive educational films from four-plus decades ago), interviews with academics and activisits, and original reportage paints a thought-provoking image of business, business people, and the motivations of same.

I know I’m late to the party, but if you haven’t seen the movie yet, you should. If you have, what did you think?

I think this movie will be worth talking about for quite awhile. Its take on leadership, globalization, and the profit motive is quite refreshing!