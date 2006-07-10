The House Always Wins

It appears that many New Jersey-area gamblers, forced to stay home because of a budget disagreement between Governor Jon Corzine and the state’s legislative officials, logged on to gambling websites when Atlantic City’s 12 casinos closed their doors last Wednesday.

Sportsbook.com reported an increase in online gambling from the Atlantic City region. The Hartford Courant reported that two online gambling sites, CDPoker.com and Sportsinteraction.com, saw a 15 percent-plus jump in registration from that part of the country. And Gambling 911 (this was a gambling emergency if ever there was one) quotes a 68-year-old woman from the Garden State who had to go online because she’s “addicted to gambling” and couldn’t do without it.

Now that a compromise has been reached (the state’s sales tax was a sticking point; it will increase from six to seven percent), casino workers, operators and regulars returned to work today. “Far too many people’s lives have been disrupted economically, emotionally,” said Gov. Corzine. Three days of shutdown equaled $54 million in losses at the tables for the 12 casinos, according to the Casino Association of New Jersey.