advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Fast Company on Sirius this Saturday

By Lynne d Johnson1 minute Read

Fast Company contributing writer Greg Lindsay will appear on Sirius Satellite Radio’s Business Shrink (Channel 114) on Saturday, July 8 at 4:30 PM to discuss the “Rise of the Aerotropolis” feature from the July/August Issue.

Be sure to tune in.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life