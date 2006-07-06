Microsoft Readies iPod Killer for Christmas

For five years, the digital media experts at Microsoft have sat by idly as Apple claimed domination over digital music downloads and became the king of MP3 player sales. Microsoft even sat back and watched as other companies like RIO and Samsung introduced MP3 players into the marketplace that were compatible with Microsoft’s own Windows Media technology.

Well now the waiting is over.

According to various published reports, Microsoft plans to release a Wi-Fi-enabled digital media player by Christmas. The device is reported to play both music and video that can be downloaded wirelessly, reducing the need to connect players with PCs or Macs.

Though it’s still unknown whether Steve Jobs will announce a wireless iPod at next month’s Apple developer’s conference, it still seems a little too late for Microsoft to enter the game.