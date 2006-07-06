Coke and Pepsi Unite to Fight Crime

A female Coca-Cola employee and two men were arrested in Atlanta yesterday for allegedly stealing confidential information from the Coca-Cola Co. and trying to sell it to PepsiCo Inc.

Pepsi alerted their rival when a letter, sealed in an official Coca-Cola envelope, offering to sell confidential information about a new Coca-Cola product arrived at Pepsi headquarters on May 19. Pepsi sent Coke a copy of the letter which prompted the Coca-Cola Company to contact the FBI.

Is it surprising to anyone that the executives at Pepsi did the honorable thing in this situation? The rivalry between Coke and Pepsi has been bubbling for decades. Was the decision to contact Coke an ethical dilemma for Pepsi or do the company executives really have their morals and values in line?