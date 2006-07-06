Have You Googled Today?

It’s been in the public lexicon for some time, but Oxford English Dictionary has finally included the word “google” as a verb. The word was included as part of OED’s latest updates. Will the company behind the word appreciate reaching vocabulary status, or will Google fight to keep their trademark pure?
And while it seems natural to google a person, or tivo a show, how long until things get out of hand and we are amazoning books and moveable-typing blog entries? What google-like terms do you think should enter the public lexicon?