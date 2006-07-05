A scant two hours after the report of Ken Lay’s death hit the wires, I received a press release offering me the chance to talk to the head of a management consulting firm who could lend his insight about how CEOs get fired because they can’t face reality. In the words of the press release, “Lay’s death may be the equivalent of a child sticking their fingers in their ears to avoid hearing something bad. But a lot more final.”
Putting aside what seems to be a crass attempt at humor, this consultant-cum-pop-psychologist then attributes Lay’s death as an extreme example of a CEO “Denying Reality.” Fortunately, said consultant has “some interesting thoughts on the demise of Ken Lay and how others can avoid his fate.”
Now, while Lay’s actions with regard to Enron are completely indefensible, I find it utterly tasteless to use someone’s death as a jumping off point to tout your client’s expertise in management consulting. It’s one thing to use timely news events to your advantage–indeed, it shows there’s a brain behind those email blasts–but there is a line. Where have you seen that line get crossed? Do you think this is one of those cases?
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens