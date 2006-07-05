In its second full month on the market, the 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid is a hit. According to Toyota’s July 3 press release , the American-made Camry Hybrid sold 4,268 units in June.

According to my own calculcations, it’s the first time any hybrid other than the Prius has sold more than 3500 units per month in 2006. Camry hybrid sales in June helped Toyota extend its market share dominance of the hybrid sector to a whopping 78%.

The proposed General Motors – Nissan – Renault alliance offers not one hybrid model in the US.

Here’s a rundown of the domestic June sales figures for hybrid cars:

Toyota Prius: 9,696

Toyota Camry: 4,268

Toyota Highlander: 2,705

Honda Civic: 2,601

Ford Escape + Mercury Mariner: 1,884

Lexus RX 400h: 1,190

Honda Accord: 396

Lexus GS 450h: 231

Honda Insight: 77

For the sake of comparison, June sales of the non-hybrid Hyundai Sonata sedan were 11,739. The Sonata is one of the top 20 best-selling cars in the US and is Hyundai’s top-selling model.