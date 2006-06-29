Kudos for Mion

Today, the winners of the 2006 Industrial Design Excellence Awards were announced. The awards, created by the Industrial Designers Society of America, are among the most prestigious in the design world, and their winners garner a huge amount of attention. So we were happy to see the folks at Mion, a joint project of Timberland and Keen Design Studios that we wrote about last November, take home a bronze in the ecodesign category. Mion shoes are designed with as few parts as possible and carry a label that explains how much energy it took to make them and how much waste has been created in the process. It’s a great idea, and one that–hopefully–will inspire a lot of imitators.