Kudos for Mion

Today, the winners of the 2006 Industrial Design Excellence Awards were announced. The awards, created by the Industrial Designers Society of America, are among the most prestigious in the design world, and their winners garner a huge amount of attention. So we were happy to see the folks at Mion, a joint project of Timberland and Keen Design Studios that we wrote about last November, take home a bronze in the ecodesign category. Mion shoes are designed with as few parts as possible and carry a label that explains how much energy it took to make them and how much waste has been created in the process. It’s a great idea, and one that–hopefully–will inspire a lot of imitators.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens