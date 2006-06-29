Adidas Claims World Cup Victory

With eight teams still in contention for the World Cup, adidas has claimed sponsorship supremacy via a June 28th press release. Sponsor of quarterfinalists Argentina, France and Germany, adidas announced record sales of more than 1.2 billion euros worth of soccer merchandise. The highlights: 15 million “Teamgeist” soccer balls, and 1.5 million German national team jerseys. (There’s nothing better than sponsoring the host country’s team!)