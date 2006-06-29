Adidas Claims World Cup Victory

With eight teams still in contention for the World Cup, adidas has claimed sponsorship supremacy via a June 28th press release. Sponsor of quarterfinalists Argentina, France and Germany, adidas announced record sales of more than 1.2 billion euros worth of soccer merchandise. The highlights: 15 million “Teamgeist” soccer balls, and 1.5 million German national team jerseys. (There’s nothing better than sponsoring the host country’s team!)
Nike sponsors two quarterfinalists, Portugal, and perennial favorite Brazil. However, Marketwatch reports investor pessimism over Nike’s huge World Cup marketing outlay. Three smaller firms also still have a shot at the cup:
Puma (Italy)
Umbro (England)
Lotto (Ukraine)