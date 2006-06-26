advertisement
Developing Diversity

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Usually when people working for companies talk about diversity, they do so in terms of hiring and marketing. Cellphone company Helio LLC has an intriguing new approach: developing new products and services for mainstream customers by working with a minority client base.

Even though Korean Americans make up less than 1% of the U.S. population, they tend to be more advanced when it comes to cell phone usage — and expectations. In fact, when many relocate to America, they find the current state of cell phone tech and service to be a step back from what they’re used to.

Helio doesn’t just market its products and services to a Korean American customer base (the traditional marketing play), it mobilizes them to develop new products and services that can then be marketed to a more mainstream American clientele. And its making more traditional service providers like T-Mobile worry.

How might you and your organization leverage this approach?

