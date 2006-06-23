advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Get Your Funny On

By Kevin Ohannessian1 minute Read

Today we launched the new Office Humor section here at Fastcompany.com. We are looking for people to share some of their favorite office jokes. Why don’t you go read the jokes there and submit your own? At the very least, you can enjoy the video of Office Jokeman. Let us know what you think!

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life