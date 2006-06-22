Secrets of Successful Blog Ads

I spent part of today at the Promax/BDA conference, a flashy confab for marketing and promotions folks in the TV and electronic media business. There were, of course, the celebrity guests (Chris Matthews chairing a panel, Max Weinberg playing drums, Maya Angelou on whatever she felt like), but the biggest a-ha on my end came from Henry Copeland, President of Blogads.com, when he said “It’s okay to be in a blog ad that drives viewers to the competition.” His point is that it is more important to reach more people in an organic fashion than it is to try to restrict your message. OK then, but does that mean it’s a good idea for a Target ad exec to link its ads with Sears? Or NBC with ABC? Thoughts?