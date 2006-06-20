advertisement
The Devil Wears Brooks Brothers

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Inspired by the new movie The Devil Wears Prada, based on the book by the same name, Gini Graham Scott, author of A Survival Guide for Working with Bad Bosses offers some tips for working with a boss from hell.

  • Use visualization and mental imagery techniques to think of better ways to carry out assigned tasks.
  • If you have a boss who is prone to require long days, plan ahead. Bring along bags of healthy snacks so you’re ready for a day without a lunch break.
  • If other employees are in a similar situation,form a mutual support group that gets together off the job.

Bring snacks? For the most part, these tactics don’t seem very useful — they may help make being in a bad situation slightly better, but you’re still stuck in the unproductive rut. Martha Stout’s advice is more helpful. At least it’s more proactive and less passive.

