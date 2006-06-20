The Devil Wears Brooks Brothers

Inspired by the new movie The Devil Wears Prada, based on the book by the same name, Gini Graham Scott, author of A Survival Guide for Working with Bad Bosses offers some tips for working with a boss from hell .

Use visualization and mental imagery techniques to think of better ways to carry out assigned tasks.

If you have a boss who is prone to require long days, plan ahead. Bring along bags of healthy snacks so you’re ready for a day without a lunch break.

If other employees are in a similar situation,form a mutual support group that gets together off the job.

Bring snacks? For the most part, these tactics don’t seem very useful — they may help make being in a bad situation slightly better, but you’re still stuck in the unproductive rut. Martha Stout’s advice is more helpful. At least it’s more proactive and less passive.