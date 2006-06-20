CEO… See Ya!

Liberum Research has been tracking C-level leadership changes since late 2004. And even though May claims the highest number of C-level changes — including boards of directors and CFO’s — the overall turnover trend seems to be slowing, according to their most recent report.

So far in June, the top three industries experiencing top-level turnover are banking, drugs and biotech, and business services. And the reasons people leave?

46% or 672 were new hires from outside the firm

21% or 312 were promoted within the firm

20% or 291 were internal moves

12% or 175 resigned or retired from the firm

1% or 20 left firms without clear explanation

0% or 1 was terminated

I feel sorry for the one person who didn’t have the savvy to say see ya before the firm found its footing and fired them.