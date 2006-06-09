advertisement
Innovation in Advertising

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

During the panel discussion on the “the changing face of advertising” there’s been plenty of discussion about the extent (or not) to which the advertising agencies are adapting to the changing marketplace. One panelist claims that this lack of change is because “there is no line item for R&D in advertising agencies”. What do you think it takes to innovate in advertising?

