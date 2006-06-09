advertisement
Focus on the IMC

By Heath Row1 minute Read

From the Marketers Forum at the 2006 Innovative Marketing Conference in New York, produced by Corante and Columbia Business School’s Center on Global Brand Leadership. So far today, I’ve made the following lenses on the different sessions:

I’m here with a team of six lensmasters — and I’ll be sure to share additional lenses as they’re completed.

Update: I’ve also added a lens on The Changing Face of PR

