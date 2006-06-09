Larry Weber, Rapid Fire

Quick snippets, mostly paraphrased, from Larry Weber’s discussion with Lois Kelly, in no particular order:

On advertising: “I have very little respect for it.”

On PR: “It’s going through dramatic change – It’s still a lazy, unthoughtful, not transparent discipline.”

“Marketing and PR folks have convinced themselves they’re an industry. They’re not. Instead they’re tied to the industry of media.”

“Brand is the dialogue you have with your constituents. “

“Many will say Disney is a great brand. I say it’s broken. Pixar’s done a much better job of engaging with its constituents.”

“Creation of media brands is happening much faster – Daily Candy, BoingBoing are being built in 10 years instead of the hundred years it’s taken to build brands such as the New York Times or Wall Street Journal.”