Deepak Advani Interview: Driving Lenovo Awareness

From the Marketers Forum at the 2006 Innovative Marketing Conference in New York, produced by Corante and Columbia Business School’s Center on Global Brand Leadership.
Opening keynote speaker Deepak Advani, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Lenovo International, talks about the reactions surrounding the US State Department’s purchase of PCs made in China; viral marketing; employee communication at the time of Lenovo’s purchase of IBM’s PC business.
Download the podcast (MP3, 7Mb, 17:30)