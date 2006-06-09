Johnnie Moore & John Winsor Interview: Co-creation Is About Passion

From the CMO Summit at the 2006 Innovative Marketing Conference in New York, produced by Corante and Columbia Business School’s Center on Global Brand Leadership.
Johnnie Moore of johnniemoore.com and John Winsor, Founder and CEO of Radar Communications, talk about the relationship between co-creation and open source marketing; what a brand is; beyond content and control: relationship development; figuring the mix of structure and spontaneity; where and how to apply co-creation; it’s not about monetization and ROI, it’s about passion; accomplishments vs experiences.
Download the podcast (MP3, 8Mb, 18:50)