Johnnie Moore & John Winsor Interview: Co-creation Is About Passion

Johnnie Moore of johnniemoore.com and John Winsor, Founder and CEO of Radar Communications, talk about the relationship between co-creation and open source marketing; what a brand is; beyond content and control: relationship development; figuring the mix of structure and spontaneity; where and how to apply co-creation; it’s not about monetization and ROI, it’s about passion; accomplishments vs experiences.

Download the podcast (MP3, 8Mb, 18:50)