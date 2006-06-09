More on the Opportunities and Threats of User-Generated Content Sites and Communities

Also worth reporting: at the 2006 Innovative Marketing Conference , speaker John Hiler mentioned that Xanga recently rolled out a self-rating system that allows bloggers to rate their content in a scheme similar to movies, i.e. PG, R, NC-17. They’ll soon be rolling that out to readers, enabling and empowering the community to help police the activities of its users and protect young users or those who aren’t interested in more mature content.

John also draws a parallel between the concerns over user-generated media and earlier forms of media, referring to the closing scene of “The Adventures of Kavailier and Clay” in which a federal subcommittee, in 1954, is expressing its disdain for comic books and the immoral life they allege it promulgates. Another example we discussed recently: the editing out of the kissing scenes from the movies shown in Cinema Paradiso.