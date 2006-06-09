Co-creation in Action

Our current panel on consumer generated content at the 2006 Innovative Marketing Conference is really hitting home the message of co-creation from yesterday’s discussion. The first two panelists Chris Tolles from Topix.net and John Hiler of Xanga.com have both discussed how users began doing things that were different to the original “intent” or focus of their businesses and how they adapted their capabilities to better serve the interests of their users — a clear case of co-creation.