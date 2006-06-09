Building Trust with Customers

From a panel discussion on new marketing techniques (search, buzz, mobile, etc.) at the 2006 Innovative Marketing Conference :

People are going to get upset about tricks…how you create the trust will be a big deal. It’s not about perfect execution, but about not tricking customers. What are the tools that will help us build trust?

Example: Camp Jeep — a three-day festival held around the country that people pay to go to where Jeep teaches people how to go off-roading, how to be eco-friendly. (Max Lenderman, GMR Marketing)

As long as the fulfillment comes through, I think you build the trust. (Heidi Lehman, Third Screen Media)

The worst thing you can do is pretend to listen. If you’re not going to listen, don’t tell people you’re giong to do it. You don’t have to be perfect but you have to do what you say you will. (Diane Hessan, Communispace)

One builds trust over time, between people, and between people and the brand. Often you’re making a promise and if you don’t keep the promise you erode trust. If you keep it you build trust. Set expectations and meet them. (Kevin Lee, Did-It.com)