Eric Mankin Interview: The Degrees of Making Co-creation Work

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

From the CMO Summit at the 2006 Innovative Marketing Conference in New York, produced by Corante and Columbia Business School’s Center on Global Brand Leadership:

Eric Mankin, PhD, Executive Director of Babson Executive Education, defines the concept of co-creation, a core theme of the CMO Summit; explains the difference between co-creation and co-invention; and outlines the three types of products and services that are best suited for co-creation and the degrees to which co-creation could actually work.

Download the podcast (MP3, 6Mb, 13:35)

