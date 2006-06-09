Eric Mankin Interview: The Degrees of Making Co-creation Work

From the CMO Summit at the 2006 Innovative Marketing Conference in New York, produced by Corante and Columbia Business School’s Center on Global Brand Leadership:
Eric Mankin, PhD, Executive Director of Babson Executive Education, defines the concept of co-creation, a core theme of the CMO Summit; explains the difference between co-creation and co-invention; and outlines the three types of products and services that are best suited for co-creation and the degrees to which co-creation could actually work.
Download the podcast (MP3, 6Mb, 13:35)