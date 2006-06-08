The CEO Should Be a CMO

That was the end point of the heated discussion referred to below. I’m not sure everyone agreed with it, although one person said “That would be nirvana.”

But if marketing is about demand (either driving latent demand or creating it out of thin air), and serving as the entry point in the corporation for the customer co-creation and conversation, why *not* have the CEO be CMO?

UPDATE: In his closing remarks, Columbia’s Bernd Schmitt characterized the heated discussion as like Sartre’s “Being and Nothingness” — either everyone at the company should be a marketer, or no one but the CEO should!