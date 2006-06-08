advertisement
Marketing is Broken – Here are the Repair Tools

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

A stimulating day which included an animated discussion led by David Weinberger about what’s broken in marketing. Plenty seemed to be the consensus, but plentiful also were the ideas about how to fix it. There was a clear consensus that the ideas of social currency and co-creation offer opportunity to re-orient marketing – but that underpinning it all is TRUST.

