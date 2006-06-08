Discussion on Attention Scarcity

Permission vs attention — how do those things work together? Sometimes a brand have my attention but I don’t want to give you permission.

Contextual — if my mind’s on food, I’m not interested in hearing about a car. And some feel they are already assaulted enough, that they want to protect their privacy.

John Hagel says the gap is in creating value for the customer out of all the information companies gather from customers. Companies should think in terms of value exchanges…..how can you exchange trust for value over time?

How can a company become a trusted advisor? According to John Hagel, the answer is helpfulness. Offer to be helpful, move beyond intention. Genuinely offer to help people use your product, and offer to help them navigate the context, find what and who wlese could be helpful to them. A comment — “the answer to ‘how’ is ‘yes’ “….we all know how to get someone’s attention, it’s not rocket science, but someone at the company needs to take a risk and do something different.

An example brought up was the book Ambient Findability by Peter Morville — increasingly, findability is a key dimension of competition….online media is great, but how do they find you…how do you become findable in all of the contexts where people aren’t really looking for you but it’s relevant to them to find you there?

So, how to attract attention in ways that are meaningful? Go to places where people are having conversations and try to help — but only in a way that adds value, so you can be trusted.