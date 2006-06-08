advertisement
Bernd Schmitt Interview: Is the Message Getting Through to Marketers?

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

From the CMO Summit at the 2006 Innovative Marketing Conference in New York, produced by Corante and Columbia Business School’s Center on Global Brand Leadership.

Prof. Bernd Schmitt, PhD, Executive Director of the Center on Global Brand Leadership, talks about the topics being addressed at the conference; about branding and innovation in marketing, developments in marketing, brand ownership, advancing brands through conversation, crazy ideas and measurement metrics, and what relationships customers want.

Download the podcast (MP3, 5.6Mb, 14:00)

