I’m here at the Corante Innovative Marketing Conference and engaged in an interesting dialogue about attention lead by John Hagel. To start John made a profound point saying that Old School Marketing is represented by the three I’s:

1.Intercept

2.Isolate

3.Inhibit

In context, the future will be lead by Collaborative Marketing as represented by the three A’s:

1.Attract

2.Assist

3.Affiliate

The conference has certainly kept my attention by being highly interactive.