Johnnie Moore on Co-Creation

Conversation’s intense so blogging’s light but for a taste tune in to Johnnie Moore’s blog where he follows up a point he made during the wrap-up for the co-creation session: “We sometimes talk about co-creation in marketing as if it is something that some folks are doing and some are not. That’s fine, but I think the truth is that as human beings we are co-creating the whole time, but maybe not noticing…”

And also: “What if organisations took the time to simply attend to what is being co-created in all their relationships. so perhaps we can avoid just using co-creation as another stick to beat ourselves with.”

For a growing pool of photos of today’s sessions see Flickr, under the tag “imc2006“.