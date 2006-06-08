Marketing BlogJam Begins!

Is it live, or is it Memorex?… Today, marketing to consumers is sometimes both, and sometimes neither — and certainly nothing like your father’s marketing environment. Top issues facing marketers will be addressed live on-stage at Columbia Business School today and tomorrow at the 2006 Innovative Marketing Conference . In tandem, FC Now will host a concurrent Marketing Blogjam here, featuring bloggers posting live from the event.

Click here to learn more about the conference, which is sponsored by Corante and the Center on Global Brand Leadership of Columbia Business School.

And come back to FC Now throughout the day for updates in the Marketing BlogJam.