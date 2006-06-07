Driving Employees to Hybrids

Sure, sales of hybrid cars are going strong , but in case buyers need added incentive, a Boston Globe article published today highlights new perks being offered by some companies to their employees for owning a hybrid car.

Bank of America is giving $3,000 to employees in Boston, Los Angeles, and Charlotte, NC who buy a hybrid. Google pays $5,000, or $2,500 toward a lease. Timberland offers $2,000 ­ and a reserved parking spot near the front of its headquarters in Stratham, NH. Insurance company St. Paul Travelers discounts employee car insurance by 10% in every New England state except Massachusetts. The city of New Haven, meanwhile, lets hybrid car owners park for free at meters.

Combined with federal tax credits, these incentives are meant to combat the price gap between traditional gasoline powered automobiles and hybrids, which run on both electric and gasoline.