Hybrids’ Heyday

Last week, car makers announced May 2006 sales. Buried in the data was an intriguing development that most news reports missed: The Toyota line of “Hybrid Synergy Drive” vehicles is now one of the best selling automobile brands in the United States.

Toyota has four hybrid models with significant sales, i.e. monthly sales over 2000 units: the Prius and Camry sedans, and Highlander and RX400h SUV’s. Together, these four models sold nearly 17,000 units in May, more than the total monthly sales of some very well-known brands:

May 2006 Sales, (All Models, Unless Otherwise Noted)

Toyota hybrids 16,896

Subaru 16,406

VW 16,297

Acura 16,171

Saturn 15,345

Mitsubishi 11,821

Volvo 11,610

Suzuki 10,135

Audi 7,120

Land Rover 3,981

Porsche 3,272

Saab 3,030

Jaguar 2,374