Patients, Grasshopper

There was a two-page feature in last week’s issue of Time that reminded me of a blog entry posted by a reader during last fall’s FC Now BlogJam. (We’ll celebrate the blog’s third anniversary this August.)

Nathan Thornbourgh takes a look at an innovative program at Harvard Medical School in which aspiring physicians shadow patients every single time they interact with the healthcare system. This goes far beyond empathy in the examination room — it embraces every aspect of a patient’s — a customer’s — medical care.