Where the Money Goes… Politico

Curious where various companies and organizations donate their campaign coffers? Curious how that funding resonates with the social responsibility stances of those corporations? The Center for Public Accountability aims to make those connections clear. In a new report, Unchecked Money, Unchecked Discretion , the center found that not only do corporations give large, large sums of money — their shareholders and even boards might be unaware of where such monies end up.

Case in point, as reported by Time, Merck. During the 2004 elections, the pharma firm was one of almost 20 companies to bankroll judicial candidates whose political stances countered the corporations’ policies. One solution? Do business with companies that do good — as well as good work.