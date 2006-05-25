Hello, Wheat. Goodbye, Chaff!

Two of the most recent ChangeThis manifestoes might make useful parallel reads. Tom Ehrenfeld, who used to work with Fast Company‘s sister magazine, Inc., offers The Rewritten Rules of Management, which considers the Bill Swanson leadership wisdom plagiarism through the lens of Enron: “Letting Swanson get by with a slap on the wrist is like letting the Enron folks off with a small fine and a few hours of community service.”
Meanwhile, Robert Sutton, a professor of Management Science and Engineering at Stanford Engineering School, cites Sturgeon’s Law and suggests that 90% of management advice is crap anyway. After indicating that “the way business advice is sold today makes it difficult to cull the good from the bad,” Sutton goes on to offer ways to identify what’s awesome — and what’s awful.