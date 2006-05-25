Hello, Wheat. Goodbye, Chaff!

Two of the most recent ChangeThis manifestoes might make useful parallel reads. Tom Ehrenfeld, who used to work with Fast Company ‘s sister magazine, Inc., offers The Rewritten Rules of Management, which considers the Bill Swanson leadership wisdom plagiarism through the lens of Enron: “Letting Swanson get by with a slap on the wrist is like letting the Enron folks off with a small fine and a few hours of community service.”