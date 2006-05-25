Kudos to Fast Company

Fast Company and senior writer Linda Tischler have received a great accolade: The Deadline Club (the New York chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists), named Linda’s story about Cirque du Soleil, “Join the Circus,” the best magazine feature story of 2005. As the judges said, “Linda Tischler provided a dazzling account on the world of Cirque du Soleil. She laid out the many acrobatic feats it took to build this powerhouse brand. Her soaring narrative zeroed in on a colorful landscape of characters with vision.”

I’m delighted by this recognition, not least because I’ve always seen Linda’s story as a bull’s eye for Fast Company . It’s lively, dramatic—and instructive. As the story says, you don’t have to be a fan of the big top to understand that Cirque du Soleil is an innovation high-wire act. “Offbeat and wild it may be,” Linda wrote, “but Cirque could still teach most businesses a thing or two about recruiting and retaining supremely talented specialists, coaxing extreme creativity from a diverse band of employees, and building a powerhouse global brand. But above all, it’s a study in the virtues of taking big but controlled chances, as you’d probably expect in a business that’s all about using skill and training to skirt death and disaster for the sake of beauty and laughs.”