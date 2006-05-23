Go, Go, Globalism!

The real sign of how tightly integrated the global economy is isn’t offshoring — or any political organization or multinational structure — it’s the Eurovision Song Contest .

And, in a fine parallel to Fast Company ‘s recent feature about bosses from hell, this year’s winner of the Europe-wide competition, announced scant days ago, may very well be from that nether region. Lordi, a Finnish metal band that dons the garb of monsters — think Gwar gone global — took the top slot for their little ditty Hard Rock Hallelujah.

Meanwhile, here in the U.S. of A., we get Ryan Seacrest. How can that possibly be fair?