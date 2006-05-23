advertisement
Fast Company… on the Air!

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Fast Company contributor Anya Kamenetz will appear on CNBC’s “Power Lunch” at 12:35 p.m. ET today to discuss the ”The Network Unbound” feature on the business use of social network services in the June issue.

Join us if you’re able!

