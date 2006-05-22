How Billionaires Can Save the World

Last week I attended The Future In Review (FiRe), an intriguing annual conference hosted by Mark Anderson, the publisher of Strategic News Service. Mark asked each of the attendees–a bunch of brilliant scientists and influential players from Wall Street and Silicon Valley–to write about their favorite philanthropic organizations. I was particularly interested by the contribution of David Brin, a science fiction writer, who said that he’s working to develop the Eye of the Needle Foundation, which is “aimed at offering billionaires truly original and exciting ideas to gain renown by saving the world.” For a look at what he’s taking about, check out this article on his Website.