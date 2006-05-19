The Turnaround Tale Begins

Fast Company’s fans know that the group-thinking herd had recently all but written off this magazine. And our fans also know that the herd, as is usually the case, was wrong. Now the true story is starting to come out: Fast Company is alive, well, kicking butt—and more relevant than ever. As Marketwatch critic Jon Friedman writes, “Fast Company is a snappy, lively magazine and it boasts an easy-to-navigate Web site, which is filled with interesting information and news.” Jon did a pretty good job of discussing our editorial strategy—which simply (and profoundly) consists of traveling the leading edge of business to find the people, organizations, and ideas that will shape the future. Most important, he understands that, thanks to the support of our great owner, Joe Mansueto, and our renewed editorial focus on the things that make this magazine distinctive and great, we are here to stay.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens