The Turnaround Tale Begins

Fast Company ’s fans know that the group-thinking herd had recently all but written off this magazine. And our fans also know that the herd, as is usually the case, was wrong. Now the true story is starting to come out: Fast Company is alive, well, kicking butt—and more relevant than ever. As Marketwatch critic Jon Friedman writes, “Fast Company is a snappy, lively magazine and it boasts an easy-to-navigate Web site, which is filled with interesting information and news.” Jon did a pretty good job of discussing our editorial strategy—which simply (and profoundly) consists of traveling the leading edge of business to find the people, organizations, and ideas that will shape the future. Most important, he understands that, thanks to the support of our great owner, Joe Mansueto, and our renewed editorial focus on the things that make this magazine distinctive and great, we are here to stay.