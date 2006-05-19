10 Ways to Rethink Your Work

Getty Images has an interesting project in which they worked with five collaborators to consider 10 Ways — how 10 different approaches to photography can change how you look at images.

As I explored the different elements, which include light, information, memory, space, response, emotion, color, truth, time, and transformation, I was struck by how each of them can also have impact on how we do what we do, with whom, and why.

When you have some time, consider clicking through the 10 Ways yourself. And think about how each plays a role in your work — and in your business. Which one do you think is most important?