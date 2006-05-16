Not only has Starbucks moved into the music and movie businesses, it will soon step into the world of publishing, as well — at least in terms of selling books in its shops .

This move makes sense — much more than Starbucks promotion of the movie “Akeelah and the Bee.” You can at least read and listen to music while drinking your grande latte. And if the book recommendations are as on the mark as Starbucks’ music selections, it could offer a nice retail uptick for publishers.

Will Howard Schultz become the next Oprah?