Yahoo’s new look–worth a look?

Yahoo unveiled its new home page, its first overhaul since September 2004. You can view it here. It’s a little sleeker than the previous iteration if you view them side by side, but overall, what’s the big deal here? It’s still an evolutionary improvement. I suppose that’s all you can do when you’re a mass-market service such as Yahoo, but the Web’s design development still seems retarded by the dot-com bust of six years ago. No one’s really moved the bar for a long time. What do you think of the “new” Yahoo and what’s it going to take for anyone to deliver the Web experience we should have had a long time ago?