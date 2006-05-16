Yahoo’s new look–worth a look?

Yahoo unveiled its new home page, its first overhaul since September 2004. You can view it here. It’s a little sleeker than the previous iteration if you view them side by side, but overall, what’s the big deal here? It’s still an evolutionary improvement. I suppose that’s all you can do when you’re a mass-market service such as Yahoo, but the Web’s design development still seems retarded by the dot-com bust of six years ago. No one’s really moved the bar for a long time. What do you think of the “new” Yahoo and what’s it going to take for anyone to deliver the Web experience we should have had a long time ago?
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens