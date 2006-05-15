So… What Do You Do?

Friday’s New York Times article about the coffee graders who work for the New York Board of Trade was interesting for a couple of reasons. One, commodity speculation raises some fascinating questions about how prices are determined. And two, it reminded me of how much business is fueled by caffeine .

That said, it also made me think about cool jobs in general. In the past Fast Company has showcased jobs we want to have — as well as undersung workplace heroes. Here are some of the better “A Day in the Life of Work” pieces:

What do you think are the most fascinating and interesting jobs?