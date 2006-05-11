For two days in June, FC Now will host a marketing blogjam in connection with the 2006 Innovative Marketing Conference presented by blog site Corante and the Center on Global Brand Leadership of Columbia Business School. Throughout the day on Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9, guest bloggers will post every hour from the event. Guest bloggers will include Francois Gossieaux, head of marketing and business development at Corante; David Rogers, associate director of the Center on Global Brand Leadership; and John Winsor, founder of Radar Communications. Several speakers from the conference will be blogging as well. So be sure to join us in June for an exploration of new ideas in marketing.