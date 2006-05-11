Un-Uglyfying Americans

Business for Diplomatic Action, which seeks to educate Americans working abroad that being better world citizens translates into increased success in business, has started distributing “World Citizen’s Guide,” a booklet to help curb many of the faux-pas Americans are prone to when traveling overseas on business. (You can download a free abridged version here. )

While many are very commonsense concepts, they’re things that business travelers –and tourists, too–really should take to heart, since the pervasiveness of international business makes diplomats of us all, especially at a time when the U.S. is in need of ad-hoc goodwill ambassadors. As Keith Reinhard, the founder of BDA, and chairman of DDB Worldwide, says in our April cover story on Al Jazeera, “the United States government is simply not a credible messenger.”

More often than not, foreigners have issues with American international policies, not Americans themselves. What have you seen in your travels? What do you do when traveling abroad to bridge cultural gaps and create a better business climate?